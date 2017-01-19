Maatta snapped a 62-game goalless streak dating back to 2015-16, scoring his first goal of the season Wednesday against Montreal.

He's part of a top defensive pairing with Trevor Daley while Kris Letang (lower body) recovers from injury. Maatta has only six points in 45 games, but four of those have come in the last seven. His early-season struggles are finally in the distant past.