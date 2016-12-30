Penguins' Olli Maatta: Will return to action Saturday
Maatta (illness) has shaken off the flu bug and will be back in the lineup against the Canadiens on Saturday.
Maatta missed a pair of outings with this ailment, but is healthy enough to slot back in. Despite recording a paltry two helpers in 35 contests this season, the 22-year-old continues to average 18:27 of ice time per night, including 2:25 on the penalty kill. With Maatta ready to go, David Warsofsky or Steven Oleksy will most likely be a healthy scratch versus Montreal.
