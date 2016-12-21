Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Busts out of slump Tuesday

Hornqvist scored his first goal in nine games Tuesday against the Rangers.

His redirected goal served as his sixth power-play marker this season. The winger also helped out with a solid all-around game Tuesday, dishing out six hits while registering seven shots. Hornqvist is known as a fairly streaky scorer -- a good sign for the short term -- but he's potted just one road goal (and six assists) in 11 games at Columbus, Pittsburgh's next opponent.

