Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Chipping in with chippy play

Hornqvist, who leads Pittsburgh with 3.45 shots per game, has scored 11 goals -- including seven on the power play -- and 27 points through 40 games.

Despite taking 138 shots, he's clicking at just eight percent -- the second-lowest number in seven full NHL campaigns. Even so, he's picked up his peripherals. After totaling 160 hits in 82 games last year, Hornqvist has already dished out 130 hits in just 40 contests. Perhaps most importantly, his net-front presence has helped to give the Pens the league's third-rated power play (23.7 percent).