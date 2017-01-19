Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Chips in two helpers in win over Habs

Hornqvist registered two assists with two shots on net and a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's win over Montreal.

The winger entered Wednesday's game with just four goals and six points through his past 16 games, so his multi-point showing was an encouraging step in the right direction. Hornqvist's shot volume can buoy his fantasy stock during slow offensive runs, though. Among all skaters with at least 500 minutes this season, his 13.16 shots per 60 minutes pace the league. Plus, he also has a net-front role on the No. 1 power-play unit. It isn't out of the question to expect more fantasy peaks than valleys going forward, either.