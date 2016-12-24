Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Finding his groove after slump
Hornqvist scored for the second time in three games in Friday's win over the Devils.
The Swede is known as a streaky scorer. Following an eight-game goalless stretch, Hornqvist could be at the beginning of another run. He's scored more than 20 goals in each of his last six full seasons.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Busts out of slump Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Demoted to second group•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Points in second straight after concussion•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Back in saddle again•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Should slot into lineup•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Could return as soon as Wednesday•