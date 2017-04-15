Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Finds empty net in Game 2
Hornqvist chipped in an empty-net goal against the Blue Jackets on Friday, sealing a 4-1 win at home for Game 2.
The Swede has a goal and an assist in the opening playoff series for which Pittsburgh has a 2-0 advantage. His penchant for hanging in front of the cage generally leads to copious point totals, and with the Pens looking serious about defending the Stanley Cup, Hornqvist is an attractive option in most playoff pools.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Not playing Saturday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Pots landmark goal Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Gets back on board Sunday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Back in business Friday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Spotted at game-day skate•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ruled out Wednesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...