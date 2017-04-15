Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Finds empty net in Game 2

Hornqvist chipped in an empty-net goal against the Blue Jackets on Friday, sealing a 4-1 win at home for Game 2.

The Swede has a goal and an assist in the opening playoff series for which Pittsburgh has a 2-0 advantage. His penchant for hanging in front of the cage generally leads to copious point totals, and with the Pens looking serious about defending the Stanley Cup, Hornqvist is an attractive option in most playoff pools.