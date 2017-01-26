Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time decision against Bruins

Hornqvist (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Boston, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

In the event Hornqvist is unable to give it a go, the Pens recalled Carter Rowney from the minors. Losing the 30-year-old Swede would certainly be a setback for Pittsburgh when you consider their forward lines are already depleted with the absence of Evgeni Malkin (lower body) and Matt Cullen (foot). Hornqvist would also need to be replaced on the power-play depth chart where he is averaging over three minutes of ice time per game, with Chris Kunitz the leading candidate to slide up to the No. 1 unit.