Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Keeps humming along
Hornqvist collected his seventh power-play goal of the season Wednesday, giving him four goals in his last eight games.
He saw more than six minutes (6:16) on the man advantage and finished with a team-high five shots. Hornqvist is already within three goals of his career-high 10 power-play markers with 42 games to play.
