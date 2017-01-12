Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Keeps humming along

Hornqvist collected his seventh power-play goal of the season Wednesday, giving him four goals in his last eight games.

He saw more than six minutes (6:16) on the man advantage and finished with a team-high five shots. Hornqvist is already within three goals of his career-high 10 power-play markers with 42 games to play.

