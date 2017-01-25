Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Misses Wednesday practice

Hornqvist is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. "We'll see how he responds after today's practice," coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday.

Hornqvist took a shot off his knee early in Tuesday's loss to St. Louis but stayed in the game. It doesn't appear the feisty forward would miss more than one game, even if he doesn't suit up against the Bruins in Boston on Thursday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola