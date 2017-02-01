Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Net front presence a hit

Hornqvist potted a pair of goals Tuesday, giving him four goals in the last four games.

Twelve of his 14 goals have come from within 15 feet, according to Root Sports. Hornqvist now has eight power-play markers, only two scores off of his career high of 10. The winger, who registered four shots on goal Tuesday, leads Pittsburgh with 149 shots -- three more than the injured Evgeni Malkin (knee).