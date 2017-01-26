Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ready to play Thursday
Hornqvist (lower body) is in the lineup for Thursday night's game in Boston.
Hornqvist will tough it out despite taking a shot off the knee during Tuesday night's game against St. Louis. He'll maintain his spot on Pittsburgh's second line with Scott Wilson and Jake Guentzel and will turn his attention to the Bruins, whom he scored on when the teams last clashed on Sunday.
