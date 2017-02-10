Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Six goals in past six games

Hornqvist scored one of his two goals on the power play while attempting a team-high seven shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Hornqvist also played 17:57 in this one, marking just the second time in the past nine games that he has exceeded the 16-minute threshold. He continues to skate on the third line, but that hasn't stopped the Swedish sniper from lighting the lamp six times in the past six games. Don't let the lack of ice time fool you, as Hornqvist's power-play presence and nose for the net make him an elite offensive option nonetheless.