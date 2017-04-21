Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Takes licking, keeps ticking

Hornqvist was cross-checked face-first into the Columbus goal Thursday but remained in the contest.

He finishes the first round with two goals and an assist in five games. Hornqvist, a mainstay on the team's top power-play unit, also replaced Conor Sheary on the Pens' No. 1 unit with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel for parts of the third period. The Swede derives much of his value from his spot on the power play, but he could benefit at even strength when and if he sees additional time with Crosby.

