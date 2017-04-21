Penguins' Phil Kessel: Closes out big first series with three points

Kessel ripped off a power-play goal and two assists (one of those on the man advantage as well) in Thursday's series-ending Game 5 win against Columbus.

He was a monster in this opening series, racking up eight points alongside 19 shots and a plus-7 rating. Kessel exploded in the postseason last year en route to the Stanley Cup, and he's picked up right where he left off.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...