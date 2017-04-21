Penguins' Phil Kessel: Closes out big first series with three points
Kessel ripped off a power-play goal and two assists (one of those on the man advantage as well) in Thursday's series-ending Game 5 win against Columbus.
He was a monster in this opening series, racking up eight points alongside 19 shots and a plus-7 rating. Kessel exploded in the postseason last year en route to the Stanley Cup, and he's picked up right where he left off.
