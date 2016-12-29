Penguins' Phil Kessel: Collects assist against Hurricanes

Kessel recorded an assist and four shots on net during Wednesday's win over Carolina.

Somewhat quietly, Kessel has posted five goals, 15 points and 40 shots through 14 December games and remains a high-end fantasy asset despite bouncing all over the lineup. However, as long as he's attached to the elite No. 1 power-play unit, his role/linemates at even strength won't cripple his fantasy value. In fact, playing down the depth chart just might help him find more favorable matchups at five-on-five.