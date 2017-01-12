Penguins' Phil Kessel: Collects two power-play helpers

Kessel recorded two power-play assists with four shots on net during Wednesday's loss to Washington.

Currently rolling along a six-game point streak with two goals, eight points and 22 shots, Kessel is showing no signs of slowing down offensively. After a mediocre first few months with the Penguins last season, the star winger is back to being a high-end fantasy asset and has 13 goals, 41 points and 111 shots through 40 games this year. His prominent role with the No. 1 power-play unit will also help him avoid any lengthy scoring droughts, and he already has 18 points with the man advantage in 2016-17.