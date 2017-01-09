Penguins' Phil Kessel: Fighting off illness

Kessel is dealing with an illness that kept him out of practice Monday.

Kessel is currently on a five-game point streak and is averaging a point per game this season, so losing him against heated rivals Washington would be a significant setback. Despite playing on the Pens' third line, the winger has thrived this year and seems comfortable quietly racking up points without the pressure of being the go-to-guy on the team. If Phil the Thrill is unable to get back to 100 percent before Wendesday's matchup, look for Tom Kuhnhackl to slot back into the lineup.