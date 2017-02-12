Penguins' Phil Kessel: On goal for career season
Kessel's last minute goal Saturday gives him six goals and 11 points in his last 10 games.
He began 2016-17 with four goals in 19 games but has since potted 15 in his last 35. Kessel also leads the NHL with 24 power-play points, including seven goals and 17 assists. The winger is doing well despite playing with an ever-changing cast of linemates, though he hasn't seen much time with Sidney Crosby.
More News
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Two points against Avalanche•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Scores power-play winner in overtime•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Snaps dry spell with two-point night•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Collects two power-play helpers•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Will play Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Fighting off illness•