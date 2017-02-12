Penguins' Phil Kessel: On goal for career season

Kessel's last minute goal Saturday gives him six goals and 11 points in his last 10 games.

He began 2016-17 with four goals in 19 games but has since potted 15 in his last 35. Kessel also leads the NHL with 24 power-play points, including seven goals and 17 assists. The winger is doing well despite playing with an ever-changing cast of linemates, though he hasn't seen much time with Sidney Crosby.

