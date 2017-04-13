Penguins' Phil Kessel: Opens scoring in Game 1

Kessel scored a goal while adding an assist with a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's Game 1 win against the Blue Jackets.

Kessel was very involved on offense, posting a game-high seven shots on goal. The veteran posted his 24th career playoff goal, and he has 45 points in 47 postseason games. He makes for a great DFS option heading into Game 2 against the Blue Jackets on Friday.