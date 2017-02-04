Penguins' Phil Kessel: Scores power-play winner in overtime

Kessel scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added another tally and an assist during regulation against Columbus on Friday.

The star winger has found the scoresheet in 13 of his past 18 games for seven goals and 19 points, which has improved his season-long totals to 17 and 50, respectively. Don't underrate Kessel. He's a top-tier scorer in the real game and elite fantasy asset in all settings.