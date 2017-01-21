Penguins' Phil Kessel: Snaps dry spell with two-point night
Kessel registered a goal, an assist and four shots on net during Friday's rout of Carolina.
The star winger had a single assist through his previous four games, but he got back on track with the multi-point effort Friday. Kessel is up to 14 goals and 44 points through 45 games this season, and he should continue to be viewed as an elite offensive producer in the real and virtual game.
