Penguins' Phil Kessel: Snaps three-game pointless stretch Tuesday
Kessel netted a power-play goal and tallied an assist against the Rangers on Tuesday.
Kessel, who was credited with his third game-winner, now has four power-play goals in 33 tilts, matching his 82-game total from 2015-16. On the downside, he registered a minus-1 rating for the fourth time in as many games -- not an easy thing to do when your team wins 7-2. He'd gone without a point in the prior three, though, so this was a nice change of pace.
More News
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Records second three-point game of week•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Career season continues•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Buries two more goals•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Hits 600-point milestone•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Records sixth multi-point effort of season•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Goal scorer setting table•