Penguins' Phil Kessel: Snaps three-game pointless stretch Tuesday

Kessel netted a power-play goal and tallied an assist against the Rangers on Tuesday.

Kessel, who was credited with his third game-winner, now has four power-play goals in 33 tilts, matching his 82-game total from 2015-16. On the downside, he registered a minus-1 rating for the fourth time in as many games -- not an easy thing to do when your team wins 7-2. He'd gone without a point in the prior three, though, so this was a nice change of pace.