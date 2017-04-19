Penguins' Phil Kessel: Three assists in Game 4 loss
Kessel dished out three helpers in Tuesday's Game 4 loss to the Blue Jackets. The first came on the power play, the second at even strength and the third shorthanded.
Kessel's not exactly a renowned penalty killer, but he was out there for Jake Guentzel's shorthanded tally with 28 seconds to play as Pittsburgh was trying to erase a two-goal deficit. The Penguins ultimately fell 5-4 despite the speedy winger's contributions, but still hold a commanding 3-1 series lead. While Kessel has just one goal on 17 shots in this series, he has chipped in five assists.
