Penguins' Phil Kessel: Two points against Avalanche

Kessel scored a goal and added a power-play helper Thursday in Colorado.

Kessel wasted little time taking advantage of the NHL's worst team, as he lit the lamp just 4:01 in. He added a point on Patric Hornqvist's power-play tally almost exactly one period later for his second multi-point effort in the past four games. With 52 points through 53 appearances, Kessel is easily on pace to top 70 points for the third time in his career and could even challenge his 2011-12 career high of 82.