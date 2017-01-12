Penguins' Phil Kessel: Will play Wednesday

Kessel (illness) will play Wednesday against the Capitals.

Kessel will skate with Chris Kunitz and Nick Bonino on the Penguins' third line Wednesday evening, and will also slot into his usual spot on Pittsburgh's top power-play unit. The American winger has been red-hot of late, having notched eight points (three goals, five assists) in his last seven games, and remains an elite option in any fantasy format.