Penguins' Ron Hainsey: Finally skates in postseason game
Hainsey went scoreless with two blocked shots in 19:25 of ice time in Game 1 against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
It wasn't a great stat line, but it probably felt great for the veteran rearguard nonetheless. After all, he made his playoff debut Wednesday after appearing in an NHL-record 907 regular-season games without making a postseason appearance.
