Hainsey went scoreless with two blocked shots in 19:25 of ice time in Game 1 against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

It wasn't a great stat line, but it probably felt great for the veteran rearguard nonetheless. After all, he made his playoff debut Wednesday after appearing in an NHL-record 907 regular-season games without making a postseason appearance.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...