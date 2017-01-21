Penguins' Scott Wilson: Leaves game Friday
Wilson left Friday's away game against the Hurricanes with an unknown injury and did not return.
Wilson took a hard hit from Matt Tennyson and was down on the ice in some pain with a glove off before leaving the game. The Ontario native managed an assist and a plus-1 rating in just 7:17 of ice time before exiting the game.
