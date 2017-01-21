Wilson (undisclosed) took part in Pittsburgh's practice Saturday, less than 24 hours after taking an ugly fall in a game against Carolina.

It looked like Wilson might miss considerable time with a wrist or shoulder injury, but he skated without limitation Saturday. He even practiced on the team's second power-play unit. Barring setback, it appears he'll play Sunday afternoon in Boston.

