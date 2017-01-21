Penguins' Scott Wilson: Returns to practice unscathed
Wilson (undisclosed) took part in Pittsburgh's practice Saturday, less than 24 hours after taking an ugly fall in a game against Carolina.
It looked like Wilson might miss considerable time with a wrist or shoulder injury, but he skated without limitation Saturday. He even practiced on the team's second power-play unit. Barring setback, it appears he'll play Sunday afternoon in Boston.
More News
-
Penguins' Scott Wilson: Leaves game Friday•
-
Penguins' Scott Wilson: Wrist shot serves as Monday winner•
-
Penguins' Scott Wilson: Records first career multi-point effort Thursday•
-
Penguins' Scott Wilson: Could see fantasy value bump•
-
Penguins' Scott Wilson: Demotion impacts fantasy value•
-
Penguins' Scott Wilson: Producing on top line•