Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another day, another two points

Crosby picked up a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 thrashing of the Rangers.

He'd been in a slump by his standards lately -- the goal was his first in the last four games. Actually, that was Crosby's longest streak of the year without a multi-point effort. He's been absolutely on another planet since returning from an early injury absence; even with the missed time, Crosby leads the league with 22 goals and is on pace to clear 100 points.

