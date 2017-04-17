Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Assists in Game 3 win

Crosby set up a pair of goals Sunday, including the overtime game-winner against the Blue Jackets.

After picking the Columbus defense apart in the offensive zone, Crosby dished the puck in front of the Columbus net to a waiting Jake Guentzel, who then beat goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for the game-winning score. Crosby has a goal and four assists in the last two playoff games after going scoreless in Game 1. He logged his second-highest ice total (25:25) of the season Sunday, but will get plenty of time to rest if Pittsburgh completes its series sweep Tuesday.

