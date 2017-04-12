Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Average results against Blue Jackets

Crosby, who will skate on a line with Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary, tallied six assists but was held without a goal in a playoff matchup with Columbus in 2013-14.

He'll be hounded all over the ice by Brandon Dubinsky. Crosby totaled three points (one goal, two assists) in four games against the Blue Jackets in 2016-17; he has "only" seven goals and 25 points in 21 career regular-season contests while facing the boys from Columbus. He'll likely pick up his fair share of points, of course.

