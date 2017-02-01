Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Earns point against Preds

Crosby was limited to a primary assist in Pittsburgh's 4-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

He was also a part of a three-on-one break but Phil Kessel was unable to convert an across-the-crease pass. The Pens interchanged Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust as Crosby's third linemate, with Conor Sheary maintaining his regular spot on the unit. It wouldn't be surprising to see Crosby take Wednesday or Thursday off after practicing less than 24 hours after Sunday's All-Star Game and then playing against Nashville on Tuesday.