Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Extends goal scoring streak to four games

Crosby potted his 25th goal and added two helpers in a 5-2 victory against the Devils on Tuesday.

He briefly left the game with an undisclosed issue after taking a high stick midway through the contest but quickly returned. Crosby's three-point effort was his third of the season and second in December. When the center scored a career-high 51 goals in 2009-10, he netted his 25th goal in the 44th game, according to Pens' historian Bob Grove. By comparison, he scored his 25th goal Tuesday in just his 30th contest.