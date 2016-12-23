Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Extends point streak to three
Crosby scored the lone Penguins goal in Thursday's 7-1 loss to Columbus.
Crosby now has points in three straight and 12 of his past 13 games. He leads the league with 23 goals, and is easily on pace to top 40 for just the second time in his career. Those who held onto him through his early-season concussion are certainly reaping the benefits now.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another day, another two points•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Production continues against Bruins•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Takes licking, keeps on ticking•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Big Saturday night before and after injury•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Leads off team scoring Thursday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Goal-scoring barrage continues Monday•