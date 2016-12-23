Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Extends point streak to three

Crosby scored the lone Penguins goal in Thursday's 7-1 loss to Columbus.

Crosby now has points in three straight and 12 of his past 13 games. He leads the league with 23 goals, and is easily on pace to top 40 for just the second time in his career. Those who held onto him through his early-season concussion are certainly reaping the benefits now.

