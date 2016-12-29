Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Goal streak reaches five games

Crosby collected Pittsburgh's first goal in Wednesday's win over Carolina, giving him 26 tallies in 31 contests.

Despite missing the Pens' first six games of the season due to a concussion, he's now tied with Connor McDavid in the NHL scoring race with 42 points. Crosby also leads the league with nine power-play goals, putting him on track to shatter his personal single-season high of 16. The center, who's compiled 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 14 December tilts, will get one last chance to pad his monthly total Saturday, when the Pens host Montreal. Pittsburgh will then have a full week off of action before getting back to it Jan. 8 against Tampa.