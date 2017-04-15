Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Leads charge in Game 2 win
Crosby scored a goal, added two assists and fired five shots on net during Friday's Game 2 win over Columbus.
After an underwhelming Game 1 showing (minus-1 rating with just one shot on net), Crosby rebounded in a big way Friday. He's the No. 1 cog for the Pittsburgh attack and remains an elite fantasy option night in and night out.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Average results against Blue Jackets•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Out of Sunday's regular-season finale•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Set for Saturday action•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Second straight two-assist game•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Racks up two more helpers Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Powers Pens past Blueshirts•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...