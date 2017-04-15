Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Leads charge in Game 2 win

Crosby scored a goal, added two assists and fired five shots on net during Friday's Game 2 win over Columbus.

After an underwhelming Game 1 showing (minus-1 rating with just one shot on net), Crosby rebounded in a big way Friday. He's the No. 1 cog for the Pittsburgh attack and remains an elite fantasy option night in and night out.

