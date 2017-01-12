Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Mixed bag Wednesday against Caps

Crosby picked up a power-play assist and registered a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 loss in Washington.

The NHL's goal leader with 26 in 34 games, Crosby hasn't scored in his last three tilts. He compiled a 66.7 Corsi For against the Caps but lost 19 of 24 draws enroute to his second-worst faceoff numbers (24 percent) in 2016-17. Crosby, who failed to register at least one shot for just the second time this season, will look to rebound Thursday in Ottawa. He scored one goal in Pittsburgh's lone meeting against the Sens on Dec. 5.