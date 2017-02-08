Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Picks up 998th career point Tuesday

Crosby tallied an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss to Calgary on Tuesday.

He could have easily added a pair of goals, if not for some nifty work by Flames goalie Chad Johnson and bad luck with the posts. Crosby has potted just one power-play goal in his last 17 contests, one reason why his goal-scoring pace has slowed. Interestingly, he leads the NHL's top 10 scorers with 54 registered hits.

