Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Points flowing, goals not so much

Crosby continues to lead the league with 28 goals in 40 games, though he's scored only two times in his last nine tilts.

What's underwhelming about the recent lack of goal scoring is that Pittsburgh has netted 40 goals in its last nine contests. Of course, the playmaker features 10 assists over the span. Crosby does have one 50-goal season to his credit, compiling 51 markers in 2009-10. He also leads the NHL's top 10 point getters with 1.18 hits per game, an unheralded aspect of his play.