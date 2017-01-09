Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts two assists versus Tampa Bay

Crosby recorded two assists in a 6-2 victory over the Lightning on Sunday.

He hasn't scored in the last two games (which is practically a drought for him), but his pair of assists puts him back into sole possession of second place in the Art Ross trophy race. He leads the league with 26 goals and has 44 points. Crosby owns more than twice as many multi-point games (14) as pointless nights (6).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola