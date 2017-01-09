Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts two assists versus Tampa Bay
Crosby recorded two assists in a 6-2 victory over the Lightning on Sunday.
He hasn't scored in the last two games (which is practically a drought for him), but his pair of assists puts him back into sole possession of second place in the Art Ross trophy race. He leads the league with 26 goals and has 44 points. Crosby owns more than twice as many multi-point games (14) as pointless nights (6).
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Goal streak reaches five games•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Extends goal scoring streak to four games•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores in third straight game•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Extends point streak to three•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another day, another two points•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Production continues against Bruins•