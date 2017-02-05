Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts two goals, three points versus Blues

Crosby recorded two goals and an assist in a 4-1 victory over the Blues on Saturday.

The three-point night makes Crosby the first 30-goal scorer this season and inches him closer to 1,000 points. Crosby's goal-scoring pace has definitely slowed, as he entered Saturday with just two goals in his past 13 games, but he still averaged a point per night during that span. Not bad even by Crosby standards. He is now one point behind Connor McDavid for the scoring race.