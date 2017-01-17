Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Reels off four more points
Crosby scored his 27th goal of the season and added three more helpers in an 8-7 overtime win over Washington on Monday.
Crosby's assault on the scoresheet continues, as No. 87 is now up to 50 points -- one ahead of teammate Evgeni Malkin and one behind the Oilers' Connor McDavid for the league lead. Sid is having arguably the best season of his career and should once again be included in the "best player in the world" conversation.
