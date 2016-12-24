Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores in third straight game

Crosby scored his ninth power-play goal and recorded seven shots on net in a 4-1 victory over the Devils on Friday.

Crosby has one less power-play goal (nine) than John Tavares and Patrick Kane have total goals. "Sid the Kid" is on another planet right now. He leads the NHL with 24 goals in just 29 games and is two points off the leader (Connor McDavid) and one behind teammate Evgeni Malkin for the scoring title.