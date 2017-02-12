Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Still looking for landmark point

Crosby was held pointless for the second straight game Saturday, marking the first time he's been held off the scoresheet two consecutive times since February of 2016 -- a span of 69 games.

He's hit multiple posts and couldn't redirect a pass from linemate Jake Guentzel into an open net, but maybe he's just proving he's human. With 998 career points, Crosby is on the cusp of reaching the 1000-point mark and may be gripping his stick just a tad tightly. Either that or he wants to reach the plateau at PPG Paints Arena, where the Pens will play their next two games.