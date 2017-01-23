Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Tallies three points versus Bruins

Crosby scored his 28th goal and recorded two more assists in a 5-1 victory over the Bruins on Sunday.

He has two goals in the last nine games, so his goal-scoring pace has slowed, but Crosby remains in the points race due to 10 assists this month. This was also his second multi-point game in the last week. And despite fewer goals, he still leads the league with 28 scores. Crosby is also No. 1 with 18 even-strength goals and tied for second with 10 power-play markers. Clearly, he's living up to the billing of being a top fantasy pick.