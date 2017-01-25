Oleksy was placed on waivers Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Oleksy going on waivers may be an indication that Kris Letang (knee) is ready to return against the Bruins on Thursday. The 30-year-old Oleksy has been a healthy scratch for the Pens' previous six contests, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the team is looking to move him back down to the minors. If Oleksy goes unclaimed off the wire, he will likely be reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.