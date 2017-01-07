Kuhnhackl (lower body) has been cleared to play according to coach Mike Sullivan, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Despite being healthy, Kuhnhackl is still listed as on injured reserve per the NHL Media Site as the team will need to make a corresponding roster move in order to stay under the 23-man limit. Given the depth of talent at the forward position for Pittsburgh, there is no guarantee the 24-year-old will be on the ice Sunday as he has periodically been a healthy scratch throughout the year. Until the winger can secure consistent ice time, he will offer limited fantasy value.