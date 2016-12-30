Kuhnhackl (lower body) remains day-to-day, yet practiced in full Friday.

If Kuhnhackl is cleared to return in time for Saturday's matchup with with Montreal, it would be extremely fortuitous for Pittsburgh as Bryan Rust (illness) is under the weather. The German has been out of the lineup for the Pens last six contests and has managed a mere five points even when healthy, so you may not want to expert a sudden explosion of scoring when he does slot back into the lineup.