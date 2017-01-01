Kuhnhackl (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

On the surface, this seems like a bit of an odd move considering the Penguins have eight days before their next game, so there isn't much need to free up the roster space, especially considering Kuhnhackl appeared to be nearing a return to action soon anyway. In any case, the 24-year-old will have plenty of time to heal up and could be ready as soon as Jan. 8 for a matchup with the Lightning.